Chicken rice with no chicken? Man rages at Foodpanda for 'wrong' order, gets chided online for not reading properly

Looking forward to having chicken rice for dinner on Monday (Mar 8), a man placed an order via foodpanda. But he soon realised that his order could not be fulfilled in its entirety — the shop had run out of chicken, and he'd only receive four portions of rice with a side of vegetables.

In a Facebook post the same night, the displeased customer ranted about how his request to cancel his order and receive a refund was rejected by the food delivery company's customer service.

He shared a series of screenshots of his conversation with Foodpanda staff where he was told that the shop had already begun preparing the other dishes in his order, so he would receive a refund for only the chicken should he choose to cancel the order.

"[You] expect me to eat the rice without the chicken?" he vented, likening it to ordering a burger and receiving only the buns.

While many netizens sympathized with the man's situation, some couldn't help but point out that the man only had himself to blame.

They explained that while placing his order, he could've chosen the "cancel the entire order" option should an item not be available, instead of selecting the option that read "remove it from my order".

"It's like right there Not easy to miss," one remarked.

