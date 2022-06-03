Chicken rice stall owner in Toa Payoh bemoans $2,000 rent hike, but still offers help to those in need

Flames have been lit under this chicken rice stall, but the chickens aren't the ones feeling the heat — instead, the stall owner is.

Michael Poh, stall owner of Poh Kee Chicken Rice at Toa Payoh, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday (June 1) that he had to make some hard decisions and stop selling the smaller, more customer-friendly serving size of chicken rice after receiving word of a $2,000 rental hike.

In his post, Poh, 42, apologised to the public for doing away with $3.50 portions, and only keeping $4.50 and $5.50 portions.

"We have been informed of a $2,000 rental hike with just a few days to decide whether we want to continue with this current venue," Poh explained. "Reason being I need to calculate whether can we actually make enough to cover the extra rental before we actually sign the contract."

But customers need not fret too much — he also expressed that he was open to discussion, should any of his customers really need it.

"If you have difficulty paying, do let us know," Poh said. "We are sure we can work something out."

Speaking to AsiaOne, Poh elaborated that he will still provide $3.50 portions or even give food for free if someone really needs it.

However, he's wary of the many freeloaders that have come his way, seeking free food and shared many stories.

"Some people do try and play cheat. They say they'll pay tomorrow, but tomorrow they'll never come," Poh recounted.

Those truly in need "have this thing called integrity", he added, saying that he could distinguish between those who really needed help and those who were only there to take advantage of his good will.

His charity is amid not just rising rental prices but also surging chicken prices, and he's really feeling the heat.

Back in 2013, he used to be able to give $2,500 a month to his parents — $1,000 for his mother and $1,500 for his father — as he was "doing his part as a son".

Now, he tries to give between $800 and $1,000 to his father alone, whatever he can put together. His mother has since passed on.

"Covid took all my savings, [and when measures got lifted] I thought I saw the light at the end of the tunnel," Poh said. "But then [the rental and chicken prices increased]."

Can't survive with wonton noodles

He has tried to shift over to selling wonton noodles, but the situation looks dreary for him — his current chicken supplies are running low and can only last another week.

"After next week, even with wonton noodles, I can't afford the rent," Poh admitted. "Looking at my wonton noodle sales, I'm afraid.

"Just on wonton noodles, it's not possible. This is one definite answer I can tell you. No chicken rice hawker can do it."

Even if he wanted to move to another location, he couldn't, Poh told AsiaOne.

It had cost him $2,000 when he first moved from Tampines to Toa Payoh, and rebuilding a customer base would take time that he couldn't afford.

With his father nearing 80 and at risk of dementia, Poh said that he can't help but be worried for his future.

"I also want to make sure my wife is safe," Poh said. His wife works at his store with a basic salary and his father comes by to help out just to "stay active".

With pressures bearing down on him from all directions, Poh isn't optimistic, but he knows he can't give up.

"I have to keep the store afloat no matter what," he said.

His care for the community even amid difficult times has been seen before.

In 2020, during the circuit breaker that hawkers all struggled through, Poh still found it in him to contribute to the project "Egg for a cause", giving free eggs and better vegetables in meal donations to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

READ ALSO: More than half of stallholders at Toa Payoh kopitiam pull out after rent doubles

khooyihang@asiaone.com