Chicken shortage? Couple complain cutlet in GrabFood order 'more flour than chicken'

Where's the chicken?

Well, there is a chicken shortage, isn't there?

A couple was greatly disappointed when the chicken cutlet in their GrabFood order had hardly any chicken in it.

The grub was ordered from Heng Heng Western Food at Block 684 Hougang Avenue 8 on Thursday (May 26).

Sharing photos and a video of the unsatisfactory food, Stomp contributor Amanda said: "It was a great disappointment with our order. I ordered two sets of fish and chips but came one.

"The chicken cutlet was sliced thinly and brought to deep fry. It was more flour than chicken. Suppose to charge as a set but came out to be $27.70 (including delivery fee of $3.30).

"Definitely not worth the value and their standard dropped drastically."

Her husband Roger also gave the western food stall a one-star review on the GrabFood app.

PHOTO: Stomp

Amanda told Stomp: "We've patronised Heng Heng a few times and I like it because they serve traditional-style western food, but what happened last night was way too much.

"We understand there's a shortage of chicken supply for now but also not to this extend right?"

Over the last few days, several wet markets and supermarkets saw their shelves cleared of fresh chicken as consumers rushed to stock up on the meat, reported The Straits Times.

This followed an announcement by Malaysia on Monday (May 23) that it would halt the export of up to 3.6 million chickens a month from June 1, until domestic prices and production stabilise.

Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan said there is adequate supply of chicken in Singapore, and urged people to refrain from panic buying.

FairPrice supermarket chain has a stockpile of frozen chicken that can last for about four months, with another two months of supply on the way.

Let's hope some of it make its way to future chicken cutlets.