Chief medical officer responds to view that everyone should wear a mask to avoid coronavirus infection

SINGAPORE - Wearing a mask is not the most important thing to do to keep the coronavirus at bay, said Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, director of medical services at the Ministry of Health (MOH).

He was responding to questions on the advice circulated by four doctors that everyone should wear a mask when leaving home, regularly wash hands and reduce unnecessary mingling with others - challenging official advice, which is to wear a mask only if sick.

They argued: "If one faces a person and both parties are masked, it is considerably safer, constituting a two-barrier protection."

Asked about this at a press conference on Wednesday (Feb 12), Prof Mak noted that there has been a lot of well-intentioned advice circulated on social media, including from doctors.

Referring to the letter, Prof Mak said that while some advice is very relevant, such as reminders to wash your hands, people must remember that the virus is spread via droplets, with no evidence that it is airborne.

"And be aware of things you commonly touch. The thing most commonly touched is your phone, so wearing a mask is not the most important thing," he said.

Government leaders have been saying that only those who are unwell need to wear a mask, while those who are well need not do so. In fact, as the virus is spread by droplets, keeping hands clean and away from the face are more important ways to avoid catching the bug.

One of the signatories to the letter, Dr Colleen Thomas, an internal medicine specialist in private practice, told The Straits Times that she knows the advice goes against what the MOH has been saying - that only those who are sick should wear masks and those who are well should not, as masks don't give full protection against the virus and may give a false sense of security.