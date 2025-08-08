Chikungunya cases in Singapore double; authorities monitoring situation closely

SINGAPORE – There has been a spike in the number of chikungunya cases in Singapore in the past few months, with the authorities closely monitoring the situation amid global concern over the mosquito-borne virus.

There have been 17 cases of chikungunya fever in Singapore since the start of the year as at Aug 2, according to the Communicable Diseases Agency’s (CDA) infectious disease bulletin published on Aug 7.

This is more than double the eight registered in the same period in 2024. The total number of cases for 2024 was 15.

Of the cases reported so far in 2025, at least 13 recently travelled to affected areas overseas while at least three local cases are not linked to one another, said CDA in response to queries from The Straits Times.

There were initially two cases in February, gradually increasing at about two cases a month until there were nine by the end of May. However, the number jumped to 13 in June and then to 16 in July.

CDA said if new information surfaces that suggests the virus poses an increased risk in Singapore, it will review the need for additional public health measures.

Chikungunya, transmitted by the bites of infected mosquitoes, is rarely fatal, but it does cause fever, severe joint pain and long-term disability. It has no specific treatment.

In July, the World Health Organisation issued an urgent call for action to prevent a repeat of a chikungunya epidemic that swept the globe two decades ago.

It affected nearly half a million people from 2004 to 2005, primarily in small island territories, before spreading around the world.

The current surge began in early 2025, with major outbreaks in the same Indian Ocean islands that were previously hit, including La Reunion, Mayotte and Mauritius.

Over the past four weeks, about 8,000 people in China have been infected, mostly in Foshan. The outbreak is the country’s largest of its kind since the virus first emerged in China in 2008.

A spokesperson for the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said on July 31 that it was planning to issue a travel notice for China as chikungunya infections rose there.

Singapore is at risk of chikungunya transmission due to the presence of the Aedes mosquito in the country, alongside importation of the virus by travellers, said CDA.

“Outbreaks of chikungunya are rising in the Americas, Asia and Europe in 2025. Those living in temperate countries, who were not affected by mosquito-borne diseases in the past, now face increased risk due to climate change,” it added.

CDA advises the public to remain vigilant and continue doing their part to prevent mosquito breeding in homes and workplaces.

Individuals, especially those travelling to chikungunya-affected areas, should take precaution against mosquito bites by applying effective insect repellent, wearing long, protective clothing, or staying in rooms with screening to prevent insects from entering, said CDA.

Travellers who become unwell should seek medical attention promptly and inform the doctor of their travel history and any mosquito bites. They should also use an effective insect repellent to prevent infecting mosquitoes which can then spread the disease to others, CDA added.

