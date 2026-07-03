Child rescued by firefighters from Yishun HDB flat on fire, taken to hospital

A child was taken to hospital after a fire broke out in the living room of an Yishun HDB flat on Friday (July 3).

In a Facebook post the same day, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the blaze at Block 381C Yishun Ring Road at around 5.15pm.

Firefighters arrived to find the living room of a 12th floor flat on fire.

They entered the smoke-filled unit and extinguished the blaze with a water jet.

While in the unit, firefighters also found a child inside a bedroom.

The child was assessed for smoke inhalation and conveyed to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com