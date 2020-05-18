Child riding scooter ends up on road, almost hit by truck

Singapore's roads may be quieter than usual lately but several motorists in Yishun were greeted with a strange sight on Friday (May 15) evening.

A child riding a kick scooter along Yishun Avenue 8 was rescued by a cyclist, narrowly avoiding a collision with a truck, according to dashcam footage posted on Facebook.

The harrowing 30-second clip of the incident shows a small child riding a scooter in the middle of the three-lane road.

A cyclist, who had been travelling in the leftmost lane, veered right to grab the child, stopping the errant scooter rider.

Mere seconds later, a silver truck which had been heading towards the pair swerved, narrowly missing them.

Fortunately, the rest of the surrounding vehicles slowed down and gave way to the cyclist as he carried the child off the road to safety.

Its so scary Irresponsible father that leave children on their own might cause fatal accident. The man cycling was... Posted by Singapore Roads safety/Roads safety.SG on Saturday, 16 May 2020

It is not known if the cyclist and the child, who both remain unidentified, knew each other.

The footage had netizens furious, many of whom left comments criticising the child's parents.

One wrote: "Should punish or jail the parents for negligence. Only sick in the brain person would leave his or her child unattended."

Another said: "Should hold parents responsible."

According to the Ministry of Social and Family Development, children require adult supervision around cars, roads and car parks until they are around 10 to 11 years old.

Personal mobility devices such as kick scooters are also not permitted on roads. First-time offenders face a fine of up to $2,000, three months in jail or both.

