Child taken to hospital after footwear gets caught in Bugis Junction escalator

A child was taken to the hospital after their footwear became trapped in an escalator at Bugis Junction on Wednesday (April 22) afternoon.

In a video shared on Xiaohongshu on Wednesday (April 22), a group of people can be seen gathered around an escalator, with some using torchlights, while security personnel appeared to be rendering assistance.

According to the video, the injured child is believed to be Caucasian.

Responding to queries from AsiaOne, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance from 20, Victoria Street at about 12.30pm.

Upon arrival, a child's right foot was seen trapped at the side of an escalator.

Using rescue equipment, SCDF freed the foot and send the child to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

In a statement on Wednesday, a Bugis Junction spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying that a shopper’s footwear was caught while riding one of the mall's escalators.

"The SCDF was activated and the injured shopper was sent to the hospital for further evaluation. As a safety precaution, we have temporarily closed the affected escalator," said the spokesperson.

"The safety and well-being of our shoppers are of utmost importance to us. We are in touch with the family to offer our assistance and support."

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com