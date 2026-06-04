Chilean man arrested for stealing $390 Versace sunglasses from shop at Changi T2 transit area

A 45-year-old Chilean man who allegedly stole a pair of luxury sunglasses at Changi Airport Terminal 2 will be charged in court on Friday (June 5).

The purported theft involving the Versace eyewear worth $389.91 took place at a shop inside the terminal's transit area on May 27.

In a news release on Thursday, the police said a shop assistant noticed the sunglasses missing from the display shelf and reviewed closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage.

After identifying the alleged thief, the shop assistant tailed him. When he noticed that she was following him, he threw the eyewear away.

Officers from the Airport Police Division arrested the Chilean man before his flight departed and also recovered the stolen item.

If found guilty of theft in dwelling, the 45-year-old could be jailed for up to seven years, fined, or both.

The police also warned would-be perpetrators to not assume they can evade detection, adding that they will deal firmly with such offenders.

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editor@asiaone.com