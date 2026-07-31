Man arrested for snatching gold chain from victim in Chinatown supermarket

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Friday (July 31) morning for his alleged involvement in a case of snatch theft in Chinatown.

Police said in a news release on the same day that they received a report of snatch theft along Chin Swee Road at about 10.45pm on Thursday.

The 59-year-old victim told police that an unknown man had snatched away his gold chain valued at $1,685.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim was in a supermarket along Chin Swee Road when the man pulled the gold chain from his neck and fled the scene.

Officers from Central and Ang Mo Kio Police Division identified and arrested the man within three hours of the report being made through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the supermarket.

The gold chain was subsequently recovered and seized as a case exhibit.

If found guilty of using criminal force in committing theft of property, the man could be jailed for up to seven years and caned.

Calling it a "brazen act of crime", the police said that they will not tolerate such acts and will spare no effort to apprehend offenders and deal with them in accordance with the law.

When confronted with such situations, members of the public are advised to remain calm.

They should take note of the physical appearance and distinctive features of the police, and call the police as soon as possible.

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editor@asiaone.com