China embassy in Singapore reminds citizens to avoid gambling after MBS casino visitor falls to death

The Chinese embassy in Singapore has issued a "solemn" reminder telling its citizens abroad to avoid gambling, which is banned in mainland China.

In a statement on Saturday (Feb 14), the embassy reported that a Chinese national who gambled at the Marina Bay Sands casino recently jumped from height and fell to their death.

"The embassy is currently assisting the family with after-death arrangements," it said without providing further information.

According to the statement, China's embassy in Singapore has handled "several gambling-related deaths" in recent years.

"As Chinese New Year approaches and more tourists visit Singapore, the Chinese embassy in Singapore is again solemnly reminding Chinese tourists and Chinese citizens in Singapore to strengthen legal awareness and stay away from gambling," it warned.

The office added that gambling overseas violates national laws, and punters can be subject to legal action.

"Embassies and consulates cannot provide consular protection for illegal activities," it said.

The Ministry of Public Security of China has opened a reporting platform for Chinese citizens to report information and suspected illegal gambling activity.

SINGAPORE HELPLINES Samaritans of Singapore: 1767 (24 hours) / 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Institute of Mental Health's national mindline: 1771 (24 hours) / 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

We Care Community Services: 3165-8017

lim.kewei@asiaone.com