Chinese premier Li Qiang to make 2-day official visit to Singapore

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will make a two-day official visit to Singapore from Saturday (Oct 25) to Sunday. It will be his first visit to Singapore since becoming premier in 2023.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said that the visit reflects excellent ties between the two countries.

"Together with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong's official visit to China in June this year, this exchange of official visits celebrates the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Singapore and China in 2025, and reflects our excellent bilateral ties," said MFA.

On Saturday, Li will receive a ceremonial welcome at Parliament House and hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

The two leaders will also witness the exchange of bilateral memorandum of understanding and agreements in areas such as digital economy, green development, and training and development. PM Wong will also host an official dinner for Li.

Before leaving Singapore on Sunday, the Chinese premier will call on Acting President Eddie Teo, who is also the chairman of the Presidential Council since January 2019.

Premier Li will also engage Singapore and Chinese business leaders at the Singapore-China Business Roundtable hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

A 'deep and enduring' relationship

Singapore and China are collaborating closely on government-to-government projects such as the Suzhou Industrial Park, trade, and new sectors such as digital and green economies.

In 2024, Singapore and China upgraded ties to an "All-Round, High-Quality, Future-Oriented Partnership".

At that year's Joint Council for Bilateral Cooperation, the two countries inked new agreements across green finance, digital economy, capital markets and public health.

Singapore has also been China's largest foreign investor in terms of investment flow since 2013.

In his letter to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Oct 3 to commemorate the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan described the relationship between Singapore and China as a "deep and enduring relationship", adding that adding that ties have since been "significantly deepened and broadened".

PM Wong, in his letter to the Chinese premier, noted that both countries share a commitment to support free trade and uphold a rules-based multilateral system, including through platforms such as the World Trade Organisation and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

