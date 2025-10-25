'Trust and understanding' will take Singapore-China relations to greater heights: PM Wong

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and China Premier Li Qiang expressed confidence in the future of bilateral ties between the two countries.

The two leaders were speaking at the official dinner hosted by PM Wong for Premier Li at Gardens by the Bay on Saturday evening (Oct 25).

The Chinese premier is on a two-day visit to mark 35 years of diplomatic relations, after PM Wong visited China in June.

Pointing to the Suzhou Industrial Park, Tianjin Eco-City and Chongqing Connectivity Initiative as examples of longstanding and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries across varied sectors like finance, green development, logistics, transport and sustainability, PM Wong said: "These projects show how our cooperation have evolved with times.

"They have built trust and understanding between our two countries and laid the foundations for our 'All-Round, High-Quality, Future-Oriented Partnership'."

Li agreed that Singapore and China have developed a "deep friendship" through the flagship projects highlighted by the Singapore leader, adding that the two countries' partnership is underpinned by "equality, respect and mutual benefit".

The Chinese premier also recalled the sense of affinity he had after landing in Singapore, to illustrate how the trust and understanding - developed over decades of cooperation - will help Singapore and China's joint development to reach higher and further levels.

"When [Digital Development and Information] Minister Josephine Teo asked how I was after landing in Singapore, I didn't feel a sense of unfamiliarity.

"There's always a sense of familiarity when I am here," added Li.

8 new agreements to bolster cooperation

Earlier on Saturday, Li received a ceremonial welcome at the Parliament House.

In his opening remarks, PM Wong said that the last 35 years have seen China, Singapore and the region undergo "tremendous change and transformation".

"Your visit comes at an auspicious time as we mark 35 years of diplomatic ties between our two countries.

"Throughout these 35 years, our bilateral ties have continued to grow from strength to strength. The friendships have deepened, and cooperation has broadened to many different areas," PM Wong added.

The two leaders then held a bilateral meeting where they agreed to strengthen bilateral trade and investment links. They also agreed on the importance of upholding the rules-based system of multilateralism and international order.

On the matter of cross-strait developments, PM Wong reiterated Singapore's "One China" policy and opposition to Taiwan independence.

Following the meeting, the two leaders witnessed the exchange of eight memoranda of understanding, covering digital economy; food safety; green development; green and digital shipping corridor; emergency management; information and communications technology; third-country training; and third-party market collaboration in Suzhou.

