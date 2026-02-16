Heavier China and US naval presence in Southeast Asia not a 'zero-sum game' for Singapore: Chan Chun Sing

It is not in Singapore's interest to view the heavier military presence of the US and China in Southeast Asian waters as a "zero-sum game", said Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing on Friday (Feb 13).

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference, Chan was asked whether the deployment of more navy ships from the two powers makes the region safer or dangerous.

Chan said that both the US and China have a shared interest to ensure the safety and security of ships transiting Southeast Asia, including the Straits of Malacca and the South China Sea.

"This is where countries in Asean must take the lead to establish the framework to welcome partnerships with countries like China, US and the European countries," he added.

On Singapore's efforts, Chan noted that the 2025 Shangri-La Dialogue saw its highest participation from European countries, including those from the Baltic and Scandinavian regions.

The Republic of Singapore Navy also shares information on maritime threats — including piracy, terrorism and contraband smuggling — with partner countries through the Information Fusion Centre.

Chan's call for sustained international cooperation on maritime security comes amid long-standing wrangling over territory in the South China Sea, and growing criticism that the United Nations has been ineffective in resolving global conflicts.

On this, Chan said that while there are "big quarrels among major powers", countries in the region should come together to counter threats on land and sea.

"I will make a pitch to say that today it is very easy for us to get wrapped up in a geographical problem, and to say, 'this problem belongs to this region'," he said.

"[But] all our supply chains are so interconnected across the entire world that an attack on one part of the system is an attack on all of us.

"It behoves us to work together to counter such threats as a group rather than as individuals. Hopefully, the sum of the part is more than the individual, and that is what I think we are already aspiring towards," he added.

On the sidelines of the conference, Chan also discussed foreign and security issues at a roundtable with 20 young leaders from around the world.

Chan, who was in Germany from Feb 13 to 15, also met with counterparts from Australia, Canada, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Lithuania, Malaysia, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Sweden and the US, among other dignitaries.

