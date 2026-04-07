Chinatown accident that killed 6-year-old girl: Female driver to be charged on April 8

A 38-year-old woman will be charged in court on Wednesday (April 8) following a road traffic accident that resulted in the death of a six-year-old girl and left a 31-year-old woman with grievous injuries.

In a statement on Tuesday, police said they were alerted to an accident involving a car and two pedestrians along Spring Street on Feb 6 at about 11.50am.

One of them, a six-year-old girl, was taken unconscious to the hospital where she subsequently died.

The 31-year-old woman, was taken conscious to the hospital and has since been discharged, said the police.

It was reported that the mother and daughter were Indonesian tourists.

The accused faces two charges under the Road Traffic Act 1961, for driving without due care and attention causing death; and driving without due care and attention causing grievous hurt, said the police.

The traffic police said they take a serious view of motorists who drive carelessly and endanger the lives or safety of other road users.

If convicted, the offence of driving without due care and attention causing death carries a fine of up to $10,000, a jail term of up to three years, or both, along with disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

For the offence of driving without due care and attention causing grievous hurt, the penalty is a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to two years, or both, as well as disqualification from driving all classes of vehicles.

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xingying.koh@asiaone.com