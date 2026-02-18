Fire breaks out at Chinatown restaurant on 2nd day of CNY

A fire broke out at a Chinese restaurant in Chinatown in the early hours of the second day of Chinese New Year (Feb 18).

The incident happened at about 2.10am at 52 Smith Street.

Checks by AsiaOne show that the address is the location of Chinese restaurant Wan Nian Stone Pot Fish.

Responding to media queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that its firefighters found a fire in the kitchen of the restaurant on the ground floor, adding that the area was filled with smoke.

The fire was put out with two water jets.

No one was in the restaurant — which operates seven days a week, from 11.30am to 10.30pm — at the time of the incident. There were also no reported injuries.

Fire investigation by SCDF is ongoing.

