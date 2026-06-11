Taxi runs over elderly passenger's leg in Chinatown, driver assisting with investigations

A 67-year-old female taxi passenger was taken to hospital on Wednesday (June 10), after a ComfortDelGro taxi allegedly ran over her leg in Chinatown.

The incident happened at about 10.05am along Keong Saik Road in front of Block 334 Kreta Ayer Road.

A video of the incident posted by eyewitness Steven Ling shows Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighters working at the rear of the taxi.

One firefighter is seen sprawled on the ground as he directs other officers on the placement of hydraulic rescue equipment.

As firefighters work to free her leg from under the wheel, one firefighter is seen kneeling beside her to provide support. Nearby, paramedics wait with a gurney.

The video then skips to show her seated on the gurney as paramedics attend to her.

Meanwhile, firefighters are seen speaking to the taxi driver, with at least one of them using a phone to take down information.

According to Ling, the taxi moved off suddenly, causing the passenger's leg to be trapped.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed the incident and stated that the passenger was taken conscious to the hospital, adding that the 67-year-old male taxi driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

AsiaOne has reached out to SCDF and ComfortDelGro for more information.

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editor@asiaone.com