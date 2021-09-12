Chinatown Complex closed after new Covid-19 cluster with 66 cases; 555 infections reported on Sept 11

Chinatown Complex will be closed to all members of the public from 3pm on Sunday (Sept 12) to 11.59pm on Wednesday, as the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported a total of 66 Covid-19 cases linked to the cluster there.

Singapore also reported a total of 555 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday (Sept 11), including 486 in the community and 64 dormitory residents. Five cases were imported.

Of the 66 cases linked to the Chinatown Complex cluster, 63 work there. They include 58 stallholders and stall assistants, four cleaners and one safe distancing ambassador. The remaining three are household contacts of infected cases.

All staff working at Chinatown Complex are being tested for Covid-19, said MOH.

To contain the cluster quickly, people who have logged in with SafeEntry to Chinatown Complex from Sept 8 to Sept 11 will be issued Health Risk Alerts.

MOH said: "They are strongly encouraged to go for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test as soon as possible and to reduce their social interactions for 14 days."

The ministry is also extending free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who had visited Chinatown Complex between Sept 8 and Sept 11, but who do not receive the alerts.

They can refer to this website for details on the testing operations.

Among the new infections reported on Saturday, three cases were added to the PCF Sparkletots Braddell Heights cluster, taking the total to 22.

MOH reported transmission among students in the same class, with further spread to household contact of cases.

There were also 31 new cases added to the clusters linked to staff at six bus interchanges at Punggol, Toa Payoh, Tampines, Boon Lay, Clementi and Jurong East. The total number of cases at these interchanges is 606.

Read the full MOH press release here.