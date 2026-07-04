Fight breaks out in Chinatown massage parlour between 2 women and a man

A violent altercation broke out between two women and a man at a Chinatown massage parlour on Thursday (July 2) afternoon.

A video of the incident posted to Reddit shows a woman in a red blouse holding a man to the ground in a chokehold, while another woman in a black cardigan pushes his head down.



He is also kicked repeatedly afterwards.

Two other women can be seen trying to intervene, but one of them — identified as 8World to be the owner's wife — gets pushed and attacked as well. Another man can be seen dragging the woman in red away from the man being attacked.

Eventually the man breaks free and attacks back, kicking and punching the woman in red.

A crowd can be seen gathered outside later, including paramedics and police officers.

In a response to AsiaOne's queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they received a call for assistance at about 2.30pm at 1 Park Road, which is the location of People’s Park Complex.

They conveyed two people to Singapore General Hospital.

The police have confirmed that a report has been lodged following the incident.

According to 8World, a reporter went down to the scene and was told by eyewitnesses that the man being attacked could be found frequently in the shop and is believed to be an employee.

A staff member told them that the fight was because of an internal dispute and refused to further discuss the incident.

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drimac@asiaone.com