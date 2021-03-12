Chinatown Point evacuated after fire breaks out in shop

SINGAPORE - Shoppers and tenants in Chinatown Point were evacuated on Friday morning (March 12) after a fire broke out.

The fire is believed to have started inside Luxury City, a retailer of luxury bags and accessories located on the first floor of the mall. The shop's signage appeared to have been damaged.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

Ms Sharon Guan, 39, who works in the Samsung shop two units away, said the fire started at around 10.15am

"At about 10.25am, there was smoke everywhere on the first floor, and the security told us to leave the premises," she said.

"We weren't aware of the fire, but saw it from outside."

A video of the incident showed a raging fire in the shop. Large cracks were visible on the glass windows.

Around noon, tenants of the mall were told to gather at the entrance for a briefing, but were not allowed to return to their units.

PHOTO: The Straits Times

At least three fire engines from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) were spotted at the scene.

SCDF said about 100 shoppers and store operators had been evacuated from the mall, while one person was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

ST understands that the shopkeepers from Luxury City are on site and assisting the authorities.

