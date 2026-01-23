'Detained in a small dark room': Man accused of filming restricted area at Singapore checkpoint, seen laughing on video

A Chinese man has been being accused of filming and uploading a video of a restricted area at a Singapore border checkpoint, violating the Infrastructure Protection Act.

Douyin user Hei Zai (transliteration) allegedly uploaded the video on the social media platform, which has since been removed on Jan 18, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The 28-second clip was allegedly filmed in what appeared to be one of the rooms inside a Singapore border checkpoint.

A male voice with a Chinese accent was reportedly heard laughing and saying, "Landed in Singapore... detained in a small dark room by Singapore Customs."

Three other women and another man were also in the room, reported the Chinese daily.

The room had warning signs on its wall and window forbidding filming.

The man was seen smiling and laughing at the camera as he repeated that he was "detained in a small dark room as soon as I arrived in Singapore".

Under the Infrastructure Protection Act, anyone convicted of unauthorised photography, filming or video‑recording of a protected area or protected place can be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.

Protected areas — such as Changi Airport and the Woodlands and Tuas land checkpoints — usually have warning signs to remind the public not to trespass or take photographs.

AsiaOne has reached out to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority for comment.

