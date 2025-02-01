Chinese man spots Mercedes-Benz waste collection truck, calls Singapore 'rich'

Most have seen the Mercedes-Benz public buses plying Singapore roads, but what about Mercedes-Benz waste collection trucks?

Xiaohongshu user Xiao Wen Ge (transliteration), who appears to be from China, recently shared his sighting of the SembCorp vehicle at a HDB estate.

"Singapore is indeed a rich country, even their waste collection truck is a Mercedes-Benz," read his video caption.

The post has since attracted over 3,000 likes, with a few netizens intrigued by the design.

"The front looks like a bus, while the back is a truck. What is this 'hybrid style'?" commented one user.

"It looks like the front of a bus, and the driver's cabin is low," pointed out another.

The waste collection truck is called the Mercedes-Benz Econic and has been around since 2020.

It is not the first time this waste collection truck has garnered attention online — a video shared to Reddit in June 2023 called the waste collection truck "chio" and like a "luxury bus".

"Never thought I would say this, but that's a cool garbage truck," said a Reddit user then.

"Even our trash got luxury transportation," jested another.

[[nid:713255]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com