Customs arrest Chinese national, seize 1,188 bottles of duty-unpaid liquor in Kaki Bukit

A 40-year-old male Chinese national was arrested on June 22 for allegedly dealing in duty-unpaid liquor.

Singapore Customs said in a media release on Wednesday (July 1) that it had acted on a tip-off and conducted an operation in vicinity of Kaki Bukit Crescent that day.

During the operations, Singapore Customs officers observed the man unloading brown boxes from a Singapore-registered lorry onto a trolley and transporting them into a storage room in a self-storage facility, where officers found 792 bottles of duty-unpaid liquor in the room.

Another 396 bottles of duty-unpaid liquor were found in the lorry. The total duty and Goods and Services Tax evaded amounted to about $75,835.

The duty-unpaid liquor and lorry were seized, while the man was arrested.

According to Singapore Customs, the man had allegedly obtained the job of storing and delivering the duty-unpaid cigarette through a social messaging platform.

He was charged in court on June 24 and court proceedings are still ongoing.

Under the Customs Act and the GST Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing in duty-unpaid liquor are serious offences.

Offenders can be fined up to 20 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to two years.

Those with information on smuggling activities, duty or Goods and Services Tax evasion can report it through the Singapore Customs website.

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