Chinese national charged with allegedly offering $200 bribe to ICA officer

A Chinese man was charged on Thursday (June 11) for allegedly offering a $200 bribe to an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer.

Lin Zekun, 34, allegedly offered a bribe of $200 to Inspector Goh Hee Chuah on May 18 to facilitate Lin's entry into Singapore after he was denied entry at Woodlands Checkpoint, the Corrupt Practices Investigative Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement on Wednesday (June 10).

Goh rejected the bribe and subsequently referred the case to the bureau.

For his alleged action, Lin faces one charge punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA).

"Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption," CPIB said.

"Any person convicted of a corruption offence under Section 6 of the PCA can be fined up to $100,000 or sentenced to imprisonment not exceeding five years or to both."

[[nid:735773]]

daoen.wong@asiaone.com