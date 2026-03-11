Chinese woman, 38, charged for offering $100 bribe to ICA officer at Changi Airport

A woman from China tried to offer a bribe to an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer in December last year, a court heard.

On Tuesday (March 10), Kong Zhenni, 38, was charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

She allegedly offered $100 to an ICA inspector at Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Dec 26 as inducement to allow her entry into Singapore.

The officer rejected the bribe, and the case was subsequently referred to anti-graft investigators, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a press release yesterday (March 10).

CPIB reiterated that Singapore adopts a strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption.

Anyone convicted of corruption faces a fine of up to $100,000 and/or up to five years' jail.

The bureau also said it looks into all corruption-related complaints and reports, including anonymous ones.

Reports can be made online, by emailing report@cpib.gov.sg, calling 1800-376-0000, or by writing in to CPIB Headquarters at 2 Lenglok Bahru, S159047.

CPIB said where possible, the report should include where, when and how the alleged corrupt act happened; who was involved and what were their roles; and what was the bribe given and the favour shown.

