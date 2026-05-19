Man to be charged for alleged theft on board Korea-Singapore flight

A 59-year-old Chinese national will be charged in court on Wednesday (May 20) for alleged theft on board a flight from Korea to Singapore.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday (May 19) that they arrested the man at about 3.40am on Monday during an operation targeting theft cases on board aircraft after he was allegedly found in possession of two bank cards that did not belong to him.

Subsequent investigations revealed that he had allegedly removed a victim's bag from the overhead compartment and moved to another seat several rows in front of the victim, where he removed two bank cards.

He then returned the wallet to the bag and placed it back in the overhead compartment located behind the victim.

According to the police, the victim was unaware of the theft even after they disembarked.

If found guilty of the offence of theft on board an aircraft, the Chinese national may be jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

The police reminded would-be perpetrators that they have zero tolerance against acts of theft on board aircraft and will spare no effort to apprehend such offenders, who will be dealt with sternly in accordance of the law.

They also reminded members of the public to keep cash or valuables with them at all times instead of placing them inside the overhead luggage compartments.

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editor@asiaone.com