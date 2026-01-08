Chinese national fined over $200k for dealing in duty-unpaid liquor

A 52-year-old male Chinese national has been ordered to pay a fine of $200,700 for dealing in duty-unpaid liquor, following his conviction in court.

Huang Hongjiang pleaded guilty to two charges under the Customs Act on Dec 23, 2025, where the offences resulted in the evasion of about $25,499 in duty and Goods and Services Tax (GST), according to a Singapore Customs statement on Jan 8.

He was caught during an operation on Dec 11, 2025, when Singapore Customs officers seized 186 bottles of duty-unpaid liquor from Huang in an industrial building in Tuas View Square.

Investigations revealed that Huang worked with an accomplice from China who would procure the Chinese liquor in China and arrange for its importation into Singapore, without payment of duty and GST.

Meanwhile, Huang was responsible for handling the delivery in Singapore.

On the day of Huang's arrest, he was at the said location to collect the consignment.

The Singapore Customs said that Huang has failed to pay the fine and will now serve an in-default sentence of two months and one week in jail.

It also warned would-be perpetrators that the Singapore Customs is committed to detecting and deterring tax evasion, adding that they will pursue and prosecute "without hesitation" those who violate the law.

Under the Customs Act and the GST Act, buying, selling, conveying, delivering, storing, keeping, possessing or dealing in duty-unpaid liquor are serious offences.

Offenders can be fined up to 20 times the amount of duty and GST evaded and/or jailed for up to two years.

