Foreigner arrested over house break-ins taken back to Serangoon Gardens crime scene

A Chinese national suspected of breaking into three landed properties was brought back to one of his targeted houses in Serangoon Gardens on Monday (Dec 15) morning.

Huang Xiaozong, 40, is accused of climbing over the gate of a home along Chuan Drive at about 8.40pm on Dec 7 and stealing a pair of wedding rings, a diamond-studded pendant, several necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings.

The pieces of jewellery are valued at about $47,750, according to court documents seen by AsiaOne.

The foreigner arrived at the row of terrace houses in an unmarked police vehicle at about 10.55am on Monday.

Escorted by two officers, Huang kept his head down as he was questioned by another investigator near the burgled house. He left the scene at 11.02am.

In a statement on Dec 9, the police said Huang is suspected of being involved in two other housebreaking cases at Li Hwan Close in Serangoon Gardens and in the vicinity of Sentosa Island between Dec 7 and 8.

Police recovered the stolen jewellery, and also seized $1,000 in cash, four ez-link cards, a cap and a wig.

Huang was charged in court for the Chuan Drive housebreaking on Dec 10 and has been in remand since. His case will be heard in court again on Dec 17.

