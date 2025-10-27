Chinese ship sinks off Guangzhou after collision with Singapore-registered vessel; 2 crew members missing

A Singapore-registered container vessel collided with a Chinese-registered vessel off Guangzhou, China, on Saturday (Oct 25).

The Chinese vessel sank and two of the 15 crew members are missing.

In a statement issued on Sunday (Oct 26), the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said the collision occurred at around 8 pm, and it involved the Singapore-registered container vessel WAN HAI A17 and the Chinese-registered vessel HAI LI 5.

According to Wan Hai Lines, the Singapore-registered vessel remains in stable condition with all 23 crew members safe, and no pollution reported, MPA said.

Chinese authorities are conducting search and rescue operation for the missing crew, the authority said.

The Singapore-registered vessel is currently being held in port to assist Chinese authorities with investigations.

MPA said that it is in contact with Wan Hai Lines and the Chinese authorities to provide assistance where needed.

It will also be investigating the incident.

