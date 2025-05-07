Chinese student in Singapore allegedly kidnapped in KL, $628k ransom demanded from parents

An 18-year-old Chinese national studying in Singapore was allegedly kidnapped in Kuala Lumpur, with a ransom of $628,381 demanded from his parents.

The teenager's parents had received videos on Friday (May 2) at around 11.44am showing their son being held hostage, reported China Press.

At the time, his mother, surnamed Cheng, 40, and father, surnamed Ye, 43, were in Dubai for work.

Cheng explained that in the videos sent to her, her son's mouth was sealed with black tape, his hands tied to a chair, while being physically abused.

At one point, when the tape was removed, the boy would plead for help over the phone, urging his family to pay the ransom quickly.

The perpetrators also reportedly threatened to bury him alive.

The family noted that the videos featured at least two distinct voices, indicating that more than one person was involved in the staged abduction.

One video even included fake blood to make the scenario appear more convincing.

The couple immediately flew to Malaysia after receiving the news.

The boy was later identified as from Foshan City, Guangdong Province and is the only child in his family, reported the China Press.

He is reportedly studying at a private institution in Singapore since last October and was living in a rented apartment near that university with five roommates.

'He has always been independent and well-behaved'

The initial ransom demanded was RM300,000 (S$91,512), but an additional RM1.76 million was later added on.

The kidnappers reported threatened to kill Ye and sell his organs if the parents did not pay the ransom.

Cheng reportedly offered around RM60,000 but it was rejected, and she was even insulted by the kidnappers, who called her a "beggar."

Cheng added that before her son's disappearance, he had been absent from school for a week.

She then reached out to his classmates and learned that he had been playing online games with friends on April 29, the night before his disappearance.

The boy’s parents said they didn't know why their son had travelled from Singapore to Johor Bahru on April 30, where he was later reported to have been abducted, reported The Star.

After a police report was filed by the parents, the Malaysian police launched an interstate operation and arrested a 23-year-old suspect from China at the Penang International Airport departure hall.

The police also managed to locate the teenager in Kulim, Kedah, and rescued him.

Cheng added that despite their busy schedules, they rarely contacted their son, as he was generally independent.

"Although my husband and I are busy with work and there is a time difference, we rarely contact our son who is separated from us, but he has always been independent and well-behaved," she said.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the teenager and his parents have since returned to China.

