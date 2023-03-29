Chinese worker who suffered stroke in Singapore dies before flight home

A Chinese national, who suffered a stroke while working here, died from from pneumonia on March 22, just weeks before his flight home.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 48-year-old, surnamed Wang, was scheduled to return to his hometown in China's Jilin province in mid-April.

Wang arrived here in January 2022 to work as an assistant chef, and later a dishwasher.

In April, he suffered a stroke at his dormitory and underwent brain surgery at Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where doctors had to remove a part of his skull to save his life.

After the surgery, Wang became bedridden and lost his ability to speak.

Speaking to Shin Min, Wang's agent Lennon Peh said he started a fundraising campaign on Give.Asia around three months ago after Wang expressed his desire to return to China, adding that he managed to raise $70,000 in 22 days for the trip, which was estimated to cost over $60,000.

“I felt sorry knowing [Wang] had become bedridden before he was able to work and make some money. I'd have felt uneasy if I chose to ignore it,” Peh said.

Unfortunately, Wang died in hospital on March 22.

Shin Min also reported that Wang's mother suffered a stroke after hearing about her son's death.

With help from Wang's former employer, Peh organised his funeral, and arranged for his ashes to be sent to China.

Peh said Wang's funeral expenses were fully covered by his ex-employer, who felt that the donations collected for Wang could be given to others in need.

A Give.Asia spokesman told Shin Min that the platform would divert the donations raised for Wang to a similar fundraiser, and that members of the public who wish for a refund can contact the platform for assistance.

