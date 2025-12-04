Bigger community floats, ring-shaped arena: Chingay Parade to be held on Feb 27 and 28

The Chingay Parade will be back for its 54th edition, with a new seating format and grander community floats, organiser People's Association (PA) said on Thursday (Dec 4).

To be held on Feb 27 and 28, 2026, at the F1 Pit Building, the annual celebration will involve more than 3,000 performers and is expected to draw an audience of 20,000.

Notably, the street parade will feature five "magnificent" community floats inspired by themes including vintage playgrounds and Chinese New Year greetings.

The floats — measuring seven metres in length — will be co-created by 5,000 residents from Singapore's five districts, marking the largest community collaboration in Chingay's history.

Parade-watchers can also anticipate a 360-degree immersive experience as a ring-shaped arena will be built around a circular multi-tier stage for the first time.

Four of the eight-act performance will be inspired by the ethnic festivals of Chinese New Year, Christmas, Deepavali and Hari Raya, highlighting the common values and celebratory spirit that unite racial communities, said the PA.

Jimmy Toh, PA's Chief Executive Director, said Chingay has celebrated Singapore's multiculturalism for five decades.

"The 2026 edition will spotlight how the wishes of Singaporeans, like sparks, can be ignited into a dazzling spectacle appreciated by audiences in our nation and beyond."

Tickets will go on sale on Sistic from Dec 10 and can be offset using the SG Culture Pass credits. Prices range from $20 to $60 per ticket.

PAssion members will get an early bird promotion of 30 per cent until Jan 11 and continue to enjoy 20 per cent off tickets afterwards.

