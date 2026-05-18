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9-year-old boy taken to hospital after accident at Choa Chu Kang pedestrian crossing

9-year-old boy taken to hospital after accident at Choa Chu Kang pedestrian crossing
A 9-year-old boy was taken to hospital after an accident at a pedestrian crossing along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1.
PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/sgfollowsall
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMay 18, 2026 1:39 PMBYSean Ler

A 9-year-old boy was taken to hospital after an accident at a pedestrian crossing in Choa Chu Kang.

It happened at about 2.15pm along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 near Keat Hong Shopping Centre.

Map showing where the accident happened.

A video of the accident posted on sgfollowsall's Instagram page shows a boy, wearing what appears to be a school uniform, sitting on the road a few metres away from the pedestrian crossing.

His left leg appears to be injured.

Meanwhile, a light-coloured car is seen stopped at the pedestrian crossing.

Several passers-by, including a Tower Transit bus captain, are seen gathered around the boy and two of them help carry him to the pavement.

A Traffic Police officer is later seen documenting the scene around the said car.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force said the boy was taken conscious to the National University Hospital.

The police added that investigations are ongoing.

According to a report published on SingHealth's HealthXchange, KK Women's and Children's Hospital sees approximately 400 cases of children with injuries from road accidents each year, with the number staying "more or less the same" over the years. 

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editor@asiaone.com

Singapore Police ForceSingapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)Accidents - TrafficChildren and Youth
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