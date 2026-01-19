singapore

Man falls asleep behind wheel after accident in Choa Chu Kang, arrested for drink driving

The incident happened at a HDB estate along Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 on Saturday (Jan 17) night.
The 61-year-old male driver was found asleep in his car after an accident in Choa Chu Kang. He was arrested for drink driving.
Sean Ler
January 19, 2026 1:02 AM

A 61-year-old man who allegedly drove his car under the influence of alcohol was arrested by the police after an accident at a HDB estate in Choa Chu Kang on Saturday (Jan 17) night. 

The incident happened at around 10.10pm at Block 253A Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1, outside the Lam Hai Kwan Hock Tua temple. 

AsiaOne received photographs of the incident from members of a Telegram chat group. 

One photograph showed the Indian man slumped in his seat, sleeping with his arms folded. 

"He knocked into a stationary bike," an eyewitness said in the chat. 

Other photographs showed the car stopped outside the temple, with the left side of its front bumper significantly damaged.

A Traffic Police expressway patrol car was parked behind the damaged car, while two police officers stood over the man who was seated at the roadside curb.

The car driven by the 61-year-old man suffered damages to the left side of its front bumper.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police said they were alerted to an accident involving a motorcycle and a car at 10.10pm, adding that the 61-year-old man was arrested for drink driving.

No injuries were reported in the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

