'She's a superwoman': 102-year-old matriarch gets lavish send-off in Choa Chu Kang

A 102-year-old Singaporean matriarch was given an elaborate farewell by her family, featuring a grand white tent, red carpets, 16 banquet tables and even a replica slot machine.

Centenarian Chen Shuying (transliteration) died on Jan 3, reported Shin Min Daily News.

She is survived by her seven sons, seven daughters and their families, which together include 78 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Chen's wake is being held at an open field near Block 230, Choa Chu Kang Road.

'Considered a joyous occasion'

63-year-old Lan Wenchang (transliteration) is Chen's youngest son and founder of a funeral home, while his wife is a well-known spirit medium, reported Shin Min.

Considering the family's size and their large social circle, Chen's family felt it was only appropriate to have a grand funeral.

Lan told Shin Min that since they anticipated many relatives and friends would come to pay their respects, they decided to hold the wake for seven days.

The wake was set up with a white tent about the size of a basketball court, with over 40 mourning banners hung inside the tent, reported Shin Min.

A red carpet was also laid out in the centre of the hall with around 16 tables altogether.

"Since my mother was over 100 years old, it is considered a joyous occasion, so there's no issue with having a red carpet. If she were less than 100, it wouldn't be appropriate," said Lan.

"My mother also loved playing slot machines, so we specially ordered a paper slot machine to burn for her as well."

He added that although his company handled the arrangements, his friends assisted with the logistics as he was occupied with funeral proceedings.

Lan also said that various ceremonies and performances would be arranged on the day of the funeral, such as flag dancing and a 'filial lion' dance.

Chen's funeral will be held on Jan 9, reported Shin Min.

'She's a superwoman'

Chen's eldest daughter said: "She was not picky with food and didn't like to move around much, but she did not suffer the 'three highs' — high blood pressure, blood sugar, or cholesterol. It was only after she turned 100 and suffered a fall that her body began to fail her."

One of her grandchildren, Joewe Lam, made a Facebook post on Jan 3, mourning the family's loss.

Joewe wrote: "She hung on for 10 days without any intake of food and liquid when [the] doctor only gave hours, allowing me and others to come back in time to see her still breathing.

"She used her little strength to acknowledge [us] every time we called out to her. She’s a superwoman."

Lam counted over 101 descendants across five generations and almost all of them visited her in those 10 days, adding that the "families had to wait in the food court for hours" to stagger their visits.

AsiaOne has reached out to Lam for more information.

