Fire breaks out at Choa Chu Kang HDB flat, 4 taken to hospital

Four persons were taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat in Choa Chu Kang on Sunday (May 31).

The incident happened at about 1.20pm in the living room of a 14th floor unit at Block 439 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

When AsiaOne reached the scene at about 1.40pm, at least three Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engines and a light fire attack vehicle were present.

Police officers who were at the scene set up a cordon at the ground floor area beneath the affected unit as there were glass shards and debris on the ground.

Several persons, believed to be from the affected unit, looked distraught as SCDF paramedics attended to them.

Black soot could also be seen on the external facade of the said block.

In a Facebook post at about 4.50pm, SCDF said firefighters put out the fire with two fire jets. It stated that the unit sustained heat and smoke damage due to the fire.

SCDF added that the four persons were taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

It also reminded homeowners that the top three causes of residential fires are due to unattended cooking, electrical faults, and lighted materials left unattended.

They can prevent such fires by not leaving cooking unattended, overloading power sockets, or leaving devices to charge overnight.

Lighted materials such as incense, candles or cigarettes should also be fully extinguished before disposal, SCDF said.

Fire investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com