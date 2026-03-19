1 dead, 1 taken to hospital after fire breaks out at Choa Chu Kang HDB flat; 70 residents evacuated

An early morning fire at a Choa Chu Kang HDB flat left one person dead and another injured on Thursday (March 19).

The blaze broke out in the bedroom of a 14th floor unit at Block 763 Choa Chu Kang North 5 at about 3am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said in a Facebook post that firefighters found the deceased in the unit. The victim was pronounced dead on the spot by a paramedic.

Another resident from the unit who fled the fire was sent to the Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Two other residents from the block were also assessed for smoke inhalation but they did not want to be taken to hospital.

About 70 people were evacuated by the police and SCDF out of precaution.

The blaze was put out with two water jets.

Fire investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com