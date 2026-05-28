Choa Chu Kang murder: Man who killed ex-lover and survived 18th floor fall charged in hospital

A 22-year-old man who allegedly stabbed his former lover to death at a HDB block in Choa Chu Kang and then survived a fall from the 18th floor was on Thursday (May 28) charged in hospital with murder.

Mohamad Faiz Umar, a Malaysian, was handed the capital charge by a magistrate at the National University Hospital.

He is accused of killing Chua Bee Ting, 21, inside Lift A of Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2 sometime between 8.53pm and 9.22pm on May 26.

The case will be mentioned again in three weeks, on June 18.

If found guilty of his charge, Faiz faces the death penalty.

In a statement on May 27, the police said they received a call for help at the location at about 8.55pm on May 26.

The victim was pronounced dead on the spot by a paramedic, while the suspect was arrested for murder and taken to the National University Hospital.

Police later seized a knife believed to have been used in the incident near an adjacent walkway at Palm Gardens condominium.

Faiz had reportedly landed on a green dumpster placed in front of the block's centralised refuse chute after his fall.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com