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Woman stabbed to death by ex-lover in Choa Chu Kang, alleged assailant jumps down HDB block

The man is reportedly in serious condition
Woman stabbed to death by ex-lover in Choa Chu Kang, alleged assailant jumps down HDB block
Crime scene specialists and police investigators at the 12th floor lift lobby of Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2.
PHOTO: AsiaOne/Stringer
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMay 26, 2026 3:55 PMUPDATED14 minutes agoBYSean Ler

A woman in her 20s died after she was fatally stabbed at a Housing and Development Board (HDB) block in Choa Chu Kang, while the alleged assailant — believed to be the woman's ex-boyfriend — was seriously injured after he fell from the block.

The stabbing happened at the 12th floor lift lobby of Block 248 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 2, while the man purportedly fell from the 18th floor, landing in front of the block's centralised refuse chute (CRC).

When AsiaOne reached the scene just after 10pm, at least six police fast response cars, an ambulance, and a crime scene investigation vehicle were present.

A green dumpster in front of the CRC, where the man is believed to have landed, was damaged, with some of its contents spilt on the ground.

Blood stains were also seen on the ground.

A green dumpster in front of the said block's centralised refused chute, where the man was believed to have landed, was observed to be damaged.

At the void deck, a man and a woman appeared distressed. They are believed to be relatives of the man who fell.

Two persons, believed to be relatives of the alleged assailant were seen at the block's void deck.

Several police officers were seen knocking on doors on the 12th and 13th floors to speak to residents.

A number of police officers were seen at the 12th and 13th floor of the said block.

Crime scene specialists wearing surgical masks and gloves, and police investigators were also seen at the 12th floor lift lobby.

AsiaOne has reached out to the police for more information.

This is a developing story.

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editor@asiaone.com 

Singapore Police ForceSingapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF)Murder/ManslaughterHDB
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