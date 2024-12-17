Choa Chu Kang residents raise alarm over baby stroller placed on air-con compressor

A male resident in an HDB block in Choa Chu Kang has raised safety concerns among neighbours after placing a baby stroller on an air-con compressor outside his window.

The incident occurred on Saturday (Dec 14) at Block 553, Choa Chu Kang North Avenue 6, where residents were startled to see a baby stroller resting atop the window ledge and an air-con compressor on the 10th floor, fearing it posed a serious safety hazard.

One resident, surnamed Cai, expressed her shock over the incident.

The 50-year-old housewife told Shin Min Daily News that while it is common to see smaller items such as pillows being sunned outside windows, this was the first time that she had seen such a large item placed on an air-con compressor.

Another resident, surnamed Zhang also pointed out the dangers that such actions pose to the public.

"The stroller is quite heavy, and it [was] placed on the 10th floor. If it accidentally fell and hit someone, the consequences would be disastrous," said the 39-year-old.

Zhang added that while falling objects are not a common occurrence in the estate, he typically prefers to walk indoors to avoid any potential risks.

'The heavier the object, the less likely it is to be blown over'

Speaking with a Shin Min reporter, the male resident of the unit, who declined to be named revealed that this was not the first time he had hung items over the air-con compressor to dry.

He explained that due to the compressor's flat surface and with the rope which he had used to secure the stroller, it was unlikely to fall.

"The heavier the object, the less likely it is to be blown over. This is basic knowledge of physics," he told the Chinese evening daily.

He added that previous items such as a trolley and shoes were hung in the same manner and secured with ropes, with no accidents so far.

The man then explained that the baby stroller was picked up from the rubbish chute earlier that day and he had planned to have it washed and dried before it is sent to Johor Bahru for some people in need.

According to Shin Min, his daughter also stated that the stroller was in a safe spot, but said they would be taking down the stroller from the compressor immediately so as not to cause further concern among the neighbours.

[[nid:712359]]

xingying.koh@asiaone.com