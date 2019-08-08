Choa Chu Kang Town Council lodges police report after China's flag displayed at HDB block

The National Emblems (Control of Display) Act states that displaying any flag or national emblem that is not that of Singapore's in public is considered an offence.

SINGAPORE - Choa Chu Kang Town Council has lodged a police report after China's national flag was displayed at a Housing Board block.

Replying to queries from The Straits Times, a town council spokesman said on Wednesday (Aug 7) that the flag, which was displayed at Block 489B, Choa Chu Kang Avenue 5, has been taken down.

He said the police report was made after a resident alerted the town council about the incident.

The spokesman said that the town council would not comment further on the matter as police investigations are underway.