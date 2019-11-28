Christmas carnivals along Orchard: What to look out for at The Great Christmas Village 2019

The Great Christmas Village is back again for the third year and this time, it's bigger than ever with not one, not two, but three villages dedicated to spreading the holiday cheer from now till Dec 26.

It's not just your average run-off-the-mill pop-up event too. Think food trucks meet live stage performances meet full-blown carnivals — yes, you read that right. Everyone's beloved Uncle Ringo is bringing classic carnival games and amusement rides to you too.

Here's what to look out for.

It's a child's haven over at *Scape's Playspace, so it goes without saying the young ones won't want to leave this place, ever.

From the moment you enter the ring, you're greeted with the sight of a giant looming swing with kids strapped in and squealing in delight as they're spun around.

If that proves to be a bit too stimulating for your kids, they could always take a ride on a London Train ride that looks as though it rolled straight out from The Polar Express.

Merli and Singa the Lion will be walking around the event space too, so don't be shy and grab a photo opportunity with the cuddly duo.

Expect to experience something different every time, as the live performances rotate between musicians and bands such as SuperSonic and The Common People. Should you decide to join in on the fun Christmas Countdown fun, it's a non-stop party happening from 6 pm till midnight!

Feeling peckish? There's a plethora of food options available while you soak in the sights and sounds from the front of the stage.

Brought to you by the same team that brought you Nom Nom Nom 2019, you can look forward to indulging on favourites such as ice cream sandwiches, Nyonya bites, artisanal drinks and of course, you can't have a party without beer fresh from the tap.

For die-hard carnivores, this is your chance to try The Good Burger's grub that's made with the much-raved vegan meat substitute, Impossible meat. We had the chance to sample all the flavours and let's just say, you won't believe it's not beef.

Just across the street at the Grange Road Carpark is where the big kids and the kids-at-heart get to go wild.

After all, it's not every day that your favourite crane machine features a life-sized human claw. That is — you. They've got a weight limit of 100kg too, so adults need not suffer from FOMO.

Thrill-seekers with a need for speed can hop into one of these bumper cars and live out their Initial D dreams. While we can't guarantee if you can drift in one of these bad boys, the satisfaction from ramming into your friends is still worth it.

Or perhaps, for those who'd prefer to stick to the classic carnival games, there are plenty of prize booths featuring an assortment of ball and ring throwing games. Fair warning though, looks are deceiving and they're not as easy as they appear.

Still, that didn't stop kids from winning soft toys twice their size.

Though the attractions over at Shaw House had yet to open when we paid a visit, a little bird told us that we could expect exciting rides such as a Venetian Double-Storey Carousel, VR Games and even a Clown Swing!

CREDITS

Credits are available for purchase from a ticketing booth found at each village for a dollar per credit. Alternatively, you could pre-purchase credits online and snag some extra credits with their exclusive promotions!

Haven't got the time nor patience to queue up for more credits or buy them online? Contactless credit card payments will also be accepted.

GETTING THERE

Considering how the Christmas extravaganza spans the entire of Orchard road, making your way to Shaw House from the rest of the play areas is no mean feat, especially if you've got a child or two in tow.

To make the journey a little quicker and easier, here's a tip: Take the underground path from Ngee Ann City all through to Ion Orchard, where you'll be able to access Shaw House from the MRT station. It might not save you too much time, but it sure beats sweating it out without air conditioning.

Though of course, that comes at the expense of missing out on all of the dazzling displays of lights along the road that come to life as night falls.

Venues:

*Scape Playspace, 2 Orchard Link, Singapore 237978

Grange Road Carpark, 96 Somerset Rd, Singapore 238163

Shaw House Urban Plaza, 1 Scotts Rd, Singapore 228208

Opening hours:

Sun-Thurs: 12pm-10pm

Fri-Sat: 12pm-11pm

Dec 20-26: 12pm-11pm

