300 kidney patients to benefit from home-based treatment over next 3 years

Coordinating Minister for Social Policies Ong Ye Kung on Monday (March 23) witnessed the launch of a new initiative which will see about 300 new peritoneal dialysis patients benefit from enhanced support over the next three years.

Peritoneal dialysis is a needle-free, home-based treatment for patients who require regular dialysis. It offers patients some flexibility within a daily schedule, and offers better protection of the remaining kidney function with less fluctuation in blood pressure.

The initiative, supported by a $3 million grant from the estate of Khoo Teck Puat, was announced at the launch of the National Kidney Foundation's (NKF) refreshed flagship headquarters at Kim Keat Road in Whampoa.

Four public healthcare institutions — Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, National University Hospital, Singapore General Hospital and Tan Tock Seng Hospital — will lead the initiative together with NKF.

They will help kidney failure patients transition to peritoneal dialysis while strengthening early counselling, hospital-community coordination, and shared-care capabilities.

These form part of the broader roadmap for tackling kidney disease, from prevention, to treatment and long-term sustainability.

Strengthening support for those living with kidney failure

Speaking at the launch, Ong, who is also Minister for Health, noted that kidney failure is one of the most challenging medical conditions.

"It reshapes daily life — physically, emotionally and financially. That is why we hope to progressively increase uptake of peritoneal dialysis for suitable patients.

"Peritoneal dialysis allows dialysis to be performed at home, offering greater flexibility and enabling some patients to continue working and caring for their families," Ong said.

To help keep dialysis affordable, in 2025 the Ministry of Health raised the quantum of dialysis subsidies and also raised the monthly MediShield Life dialysis limit from $1,100 to $1,750.

It also announced that income eligibility thresholds for subsidies will be raised from $3,600 to $4,800 per capital household income from July 1 this year.

The move is expected to benefit seven in 10 households, compared to six in 10 today.

Echoing Ong's point on affording kidney patients with greater flexibility, NKF chairman Ang Hao Yao said the foundation is committed to advancing peritoneal dialysis and will take an active lead in driving greater adoption of the treatment as part of the national effort to expand home-based dialysis options for patients.

Ong also took stock of the Government's efforts in tackling chronic kidney disease, which has seen a rise from 8.7 per cent in 2019-2020 to 14.9 per cent in 2023-2024.

These include strengthening of preventive efforts such as Nutri-Grade labelling, early detection through screening, such as HealthierSG, and helping patients to manage their conditions through medication optimisation and monitoring of risk factors.

Refreshed NKF Centre

NKF's refreshed building will combine public education, screening, counselling, and dialysis functions under one roof.

It incorporates innovations such as automating the preparation, delivery, and disposal of dialysis fluids.

The centre will also host Singapore's first Kidney Discovery Centre, an interactive kidney education hub which allows visitors to gain a better understanding of kidney health and disease, and how early lifestyle changes can significantly influence long-term health outcomes.

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editor@asiaone.com