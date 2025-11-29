'Not the first time': Chua Chu Kang MP Jeffrey Siow issues warning against littering of glass, ceramic items

Repeated instances of high rise littering have been reported at a HDB estate in Chua Chu Kang and will not be tolerated, said Chua Chu Kang GRC MP Jeffrey Siow.

Siow made a Facebook post on Friday (Nov 28) notifying residents of a recent incident at Blk 802A Keat Hong Close where glass and ceramic items were thrown downstairs.

Photos of the incident site were also attached, showing areas of a void deck being cordoned off by safety tape.

Notices were also posted in the lift lobby, including one from the National Environment Agency (NEA) that detailed the penalties perpetrators will face if convicted of high rise littering.

Screenshots of recent incidents were also appended in the notice.

"It is not the first time that it has happened," said Siow, adding that the Singapore Police Force, NEA and the Chua Chu Kang Town Council have been looped in to take immediate action.

Surveillance cameras to identify the perpetrator have already been deployed by the NEA, Siow said, appealing to residents with any information on the culprit to inform the authorities.

According to the NEA, those found guilty of high rise littering will face fines of up to $2,000 for their first conviction, $4,000 for their second one, and $10,000 for third and subsequent convictions.

They could also be made to undergo a Corrective Work Order, cleaning public areas for up to 12 hours.

[[nid:701431]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com