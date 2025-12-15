Man arrested for stealing over $155 from F&B establishment in Bukit Timah

A 55-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (Dec 14) for his suspected involvement in a case of housebreaking and theft.

The alleged theft took place at about 11.42am earlier that day at a food and beverage establishment along Chun Tin Road.

In a statement on Dec 15, the police said more than $155 in cash was stolen from the business, adding that the suspect was identified with the aid of images from police cameras and follow-up investigations.

He was arrested within seven hours of the report and the stolen cash was recovered and seized by the police.

The suspect will be charged in court on Dec 16.

If found guilty of housebreaking and theft, the man could be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

