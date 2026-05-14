3 things to look out for at the public preview of Circle Line Stage 6 MRT stations on July 4

Those working or living in the central region and downtown core can soon look forward to greater accessibility and convenience when the Circle Line Stage 6 opens on July 12.

The three new stations — Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road MRT stations — will hold a public preview from 9.30am to 9pm on July 4.

Speaking to the media at the LaSalle Graduate Fashion Show 2026 held at Cantonment MRT station on Thursday (May 14), Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow said Circle Line 6 is now undergoing final systems testing and integration after several years of construction.

"We've come a full circle now," he said, encouraging commuters to experience the new MRT stations and ride for free during the preview.

3 things about the 3 new stations

In a news release on Thursday, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) highlighted that all three stations are designed for commuter convenience and accessibility. This includes: barrier-free access, lifts, escalators, and tactile guidance systems to key touchpoints.

As part of sustainable mobility initiatives, the three stations will have bicycle parking lots and sheltered linkways to encourage walking and cycling.

Keppel station along Keppel Road is intended to serve future residential and commercial developments in the Greater Southern Waterfront.

It is also expected to improve accessibility to nearby business hubs such as PSA International and Keppel Distripark.

Commuters and preview visitors can look out for the station's vent shafts which are inspired by the iconic cable cars.

Meanwhile, those visiting Cantonment station may find it familiar looking — with resemblance to the old Tanjong Pagar Railway Station.

This is because the 28m-deep station is located below the historic railway station. It is intended to serve the Tanjong Pagar area, providing access to existing residential estates and heritage sites.

Cantonment station is also expected to enhance connectivity not only for residents in the area, but also Central Business District workers.

Describing the design philosophy, LTA said the railway station's original design was integrated with the new MRT station to give commuters a "unique blend of past and present", adding that this reflects the rich historical value of the national monument.

Over at Prince Edward Road MRT station in the Shenton Way area, office workers and visitors to the area may find a maritime-flavour to its design owing to the site's history.

LTA said the station's design draws inspiration from Singapore's old waterfront and seafaring communities that once shaped the nation's development.

Between the late 19th to mid-20th century, Clifford Pier, Collyer Quay and the Telok Ayer Basin area were once a bustling hub of maritime activity.

Once opened, Prince Edward Road MRT station will also provide commuters and visitors with access to landmarks such as Hock Teck See temple and Haji Muhammad Salleh mosque.

Completing the circle

Spanning 39km across 33 stations, the completed Circle Line — with 12 interchange stations connecting commuters to the North-South (NSL), East-West (EWL), North-East (NEL), Downtown (DTL) and Thomson-East Coast lines (TEL) — is expected to provide commuters with more convenience.

It is also expected to strengthen connectivity and resilience across the rail network.

[[nid:734744]]

editor@asiaone.com