Circle Line disruption: Service between Marina Bay and Promenade stations has resumed

A train fault on the Circle Line resulted in no train services between Marina Bay and Promenade for about 35 minutes on Monday (Sept 1) morning.

Rail operator SMRT announced the disruption on social media at 8.41am.

It said then that free regular bus services was available between Marina Bay and Promenade MRT stations.

In an update at 9.18am, SMRT said train services resumed its scheduled operations at about 9.10am.

President of SMRT Trains Lam Sheau Kai said the train fault occurred at about 8.35am, and staff were immediately deployed to rectify the fault.

He said the affected train was moved towards the overrun tracks to clear the line, and train services are resuming.

"We apologise for the disruption during the morning peak commute and sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding," Lam said.

Previous disruptions

This is the latest incident in a recent series of train disruptions across Singapore's MRT and LRT networks.

Most recently, a signalling fault on the Downtown Line, which is managed by SBS Transit, delayed train services between Bukit Panjang and Beauty World MRT stations on Aug 28.

On Aug 15, a power fault on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT system affected all 29 stations on the network.

Three days earlier, on Aug 12, a power fault hit the North East Line and caused a three-hour disruption between Farrer Park and Punggol Coast MRT stations. Services on the Sengkang-Punggol LRT line was disrupted for about 10 hours.

On Aug 6, a track point fault affected services on the East-West Line for about five hours.

