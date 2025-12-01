Circle Line commuters to face longer journeys due to tunnel works

Commuters travelling along the Circle Line could face longer journeys of up to 30 minutes more during the morning and evening weekday rush from Jan 17 to April 19, 2026.

This is due to an adjustment of train services for works to reinforce a stretch of twin tunnels.

Only one platform at Paya Lebar, Dakota and Mountbatten stations will be operational as a segment of connecting tunnels will be sequentially shut for the works to be carried out.

Trains will also ply other stations along the Circle Line less frequently during the affected period, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Monday (Dec 1).

The partial closure of tunnels during normal operating hours is to allow for a faster and safer installation of steel plates at a stretch between Paya Lebar and Stadium stations that are most affected by an issue called tunnel squatting, said LTA.

This refers to the phenomena that occurs when underground tunnels built in soft soil such as marine clay become deformed when the soft soil above compresses. Parts of the MRT network are in soft marine clay.

An LTA spokesperson said areas which were more affected by tunnel squatting spotted "minor defects" such as signs of water leakage. Grouting works were done to seal these leaks.

"While we have addressed these issues, we decided to carry out precautionary strengthening works, to reduce the risk of affecting rail services if left unaddressed," the spokesperson added.

The authority said tunnel experts have assessed that the tunnels between Paya Lebar and Stadium stations remain safe for operations.

Installing steel plates along the circumference of the affected tunnels is one approach to strengthen its structure and has been done in other cities.

It was determined to be the most suitable solution after LTA studied best practices by other global metros and carried out engineering studies.

LTA said the works will involve heavy machinery and a large number of rail workers, hence requiring more engineering hours. It aims to complete the works before the Circle Line's final stage 6 opens in the first half of 2026.

Trains to run less frequently

An average of 480,000 commuters are expected to be affected by the service adjustments, the LTA spokesperson said.

Between Jan 17 to April 19, shuttle trains will run between Paya Lebar and Mountbatten stations at 10-minute intervals. Shuttle bus service 38 will operate between Paya Lebar and Stadium stations during weekday peak hours.

Meanwhile, wait times for trains between Mountbatten and Marina Bay/Dhoby Ghaut will increase to 10 minutes, up from the current six minutes.

Train service frequency between HarbourFront and Paya Lebar stations will also reduce slightly during peak hours to three minutes, down from the present two minutes.

Three other shuttle bus services — 37A, 37B and 37C — will cover various areas including Bishan, Serangoon and Tai Seng also during weekday peak periods.

The four paid shuttle buses will start service from Jan 5 for commuters to familiarise themselves with a new route, said LTA.

The authority also encouraged commuters to take alternative routes using MRT lines such as the North East Line and East-West Line.

Major interchanges on the Circle Line, including Bishan, Serangoon and Buona Vista stations, are hence expected to be more crowded than usual.

Commuters can refer to LTA's MyTransport.SG mobile app and LTA's and SMRT's social media platforms for more details.

Station staff will also be deployed at affected stations to render assistance to commuters, especially seniors and those with mobility needs.

"LTA will continue to monitor the network to identify any other areas which may benefit from preventive maintenance. Should precautionary works be required for other sectors and service adjustments are needed, commuters will be informed in advance," said the spokesperson.

"LTA will also continue to balance between completing the works efficiently and safely for our workers, and to ensure the long-term reliability of our rail network while minimising inconvenience for commuters."

