LTA simplifies wayfinding signs at Circle Line stations following public feedback ahead of CCL6 opening

Worried about taking the wrong train when the Circle Line (CCL) finally becomes a completed circle on July 12?

Finding your way is "easier than you think", the Land Transport Authority (LTA) assured commuters on Thursday (July 2), as it has improved the digital displays at stations based on public feedback.

By using a bigger font and removing service icons, the wayfinding display systems will show more prominently the next interchange or terminal station of a train.

The interchange stations — there are 12 in total — and terminal stations act as markers to indicate the direction the train goes, and are key to having a smooth journey on the CCL.

Commuters should begin their travel by identifying the nearest interchange station that their train will travel towards, said LTA in a video guide posted to its social media pages on Thursday.

For example, a commuter starting their journey at Paya Lebar station will see wayfinding signs pointing them to the respective platforms to travel "via Promenade" or "via MacPherson".

Those heading towards Esplanade or Cantonment stations should proceed to travel "via Promenade".

Meanwhile, those travelling towards Tai Seng station, which is in the opposite direction, they should travel "via MacPherson".

At the train platform, commuters can check the digital displays again to ensure they are going the right way.

They should verify that the display shows either the name of the next interchange station they had identified earlier, or the station that the train will terminate at — Prince Edward Road, Dhoby Ghaut, or Marina Bay station.

Commuters desiring to travel to Esplanade and Bras Basah stations should be careful to board the train which "ends at Dhoby Ghaut" instead of one that travels "via Promenade".

"The good news is that most trains will still get you to your destination," said LTA.

"Just pay closer attention to the screen if you're travelling to or past the Dhoby Ghaut branch."

The new wayfinding signs have already been implemented at Buona Vista, Esplanade, Paya Lebar and Promenade stations.

The Circle Line Stage 6 (CCL6), consisting of Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road stations, opens for public preview on July 4.

Passenger service starts July 12.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com