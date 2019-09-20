Circuit Road murder trial: Accused said he spent money on nurse but got nothing

SINGAPORE - A man who strangled a 28-year-old nurse in a jealous rage and tried to have sex with her corpse told police after his arrest that he spent money on her for years but ended up with "nothing", the High Court heard on Thursday (Sept 19).

Boh Soon Ho, 51, is on trial for murdering Chinese national Zhang Huaxiang at his rented Circuit Road bedroom on March 21, 2016, after she rejected his sexual advances and told him about her relationships with other men.

The Malaysian cafeteria worker considered Ms Zhang, a former colleague, to be his girlfriend as they went shopping and had meals together, even though they had never been physically intimate.

He admitted in police statements that on the day he killed her, he became angry on hearing she was going out with another man and was still in contact with her former boyfriend in China with whom she had been physically intimate.

"I questioned myself why did I provide for her and spend money on her for the past four to five years and yet I ended up with nothing," he said in a statement recorded on April 5, 2016, the day he was arrested after being brought back from Malaysia.

Boh said that as these thoughts were running in his mind, he took a blue towel hanging on the door, walked to the mirror and contemplated for a while.

"I told myself if I were to strangle Huaxiang, it would be the end of me," he said.